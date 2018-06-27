X

Fancy Atlanta country clubs: Guess how much they cost to join now

A 2015 study sampled 13 of the highest-rated private clubs in Atlanta. It found the average initiation fee for full membership is $50,000. That doesn't include dues and other fees. Those charges average $680 per month, the study found.

Business | June 27, 2018
By Matt Kempner, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Remember that saying: If you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it?

A sampling of 13 of the highest rated private clubs (out of nearly 80 in metro Atlanta) found the average initiation fee for full membership is just over $50,000, according to consulting firm Global Golf Advisors.

Don’t forget to add in dues and other mandatory fees and charges that average $680 a month at those local clubs.

