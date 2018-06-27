Fancy Atlanta country clubs: Guess how much they cost to join now

Remember that saying: If you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it?
A sampling of 13 of the highest rated private clubs (out of nearly 80 in metro Atlanta) found the average initiation fee for full membership is just over $50,000, according to consulting firm Global Golf Advisors.
Don’t forget to add in dues and other mandatory fees and charges that average $680 a month at those local clubs.
So why does one Johns Creek country club — where a Home Depot co-founder is a member — want more regular people? Find out in the latest Unofficial Business column on myAJC.com.
While your at it, check out why one daring grandpa sold his Georgia winery and golf resort, also on MyAJC.com.