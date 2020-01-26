Express closing 31 stores nationwide, including two in Atlanta

In Georgia, Express plans to close two Atlanta metro locations by month's end:

Atlanta: Cumberland Mall, 2860 Cumberland Mall

Duluth: Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road

Express has nine locations in the Atlanta region:

Atlantic Station, 230 18th Street Atlanta

Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

Cumberland, 1441 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Perimeter, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Arbor Place, 6700 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville

Gwinnett Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy., Kennesaw

North Point, 1172 N. Point Pkwy., Alpharetta

Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford

Earlier this week, Pier 1 announced that it would be shutting the doors of all of their Georgia locations. While Papyrus is planning to close all stores nationwide, including those in Atlanta.