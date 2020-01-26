Express closing 31 stores nationwide, including two in Atlanta

Earlier this month retail chains Pier 1 and Papyrus announced store closings in Atlanta, and now the clothing store Express is following suit.
The fashion retailer announced on Wednesday that it would close stores in 20 states including two metro Atlanta locations, according to Business Insider. The decision is part of a larger strategy to reduce costs and boost the brand, the company said in a press release.
» RELATED: Pier 1 reportedly closing additional locations in Georgia
» RELATED: Papyrus to close stores nationwide, including in Atlanta
An additional 35 locations are expected to close by the end of January 2021, leaving a remaining 25 to shutter next year, according to Patch Atlanta.
In Georgia, Express plans to close two Atlanta metro locations by month's end:
- Atlanta: Cumberland Mall, 2860 Cumberland Mall
- Duluth: Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road
Express has nine locations in the Atlanta region:
- Atlantic Station, 230 18th Street Atlanta
- Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
- Cumberland, 1441 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
- Perimeter, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
- Arbor Place, 6700 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville
- Gwinnett Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
- Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy., Kennesaw
- North Point, 1172 N. Point Pkwy., Alpharetta
- Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford
Earlier this week, Pier 1 announced that it would be shutting the doors of all of their Georgia locations. While Papyrus is planning to close all stores nationwide, including those in Atlanta.