ajc logo
X

Delta adding seats to planes to boost margins

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 3, 2015

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines continues to replace many of its smaller planes with larger ones and add seats to aircraft, which it says boosts its profit margins.

Delta has been retiring 50-seat regional jets and replacing them with larger, more efficient planes. It has also added more seats on planes by using slimline seats and re-engineered galleys that had been used for food service.

“We can put significantly more seats on the airplane without jeopardizing seat comfort or legroom,” said Delta chief financial officer Paul Jacobson during a presentation to investors this week. Larger planes also allow more first class seats, which generate more revenue. Overall, Delta has been able to reduce the number of airplanes in its domestic fleet by 15 percent compared with 2009 while keeping its seat capacity flat, according to Delta president Ed Bastian during an investor presentation Tuesday.

Separately, Bastian also said the strong dollar has hurt Delta’s international revenues. Delta has also been working to balance its fuel hedge portfolio after the decline in fuel costs led to huge losses on its advance fuel contracts.

In Other News
1
Macy’s plans to open two mini stores in metro Atlanta this year
2
Georgia manufacturers resist vaccine mandates
3
Georgia job growth surged again in July, unemployment rate fell
4
U.S. jobless claims hit a pandemic low as hiring strengthens
5
Former SunTrust CEO Rogers to lead Truist
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top