WGCL-TV names replacement for Dagmar Midcap: L.A.’s Markina Brown

October 4, 2010, by Rodney Ho
I'm on the set of "Lost Valentine" starring Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt. I just heard from folks at WGCL-TV that the station has named a replacement for evening weather reader Dagmar Midcap, who resigned last month for personal reasons.
Los Angeles' Markina Brown is taking over for Midcap on the late afternoon, evening and 11 p.m. news. She was at KTLA-TV in Los Angeles for two years. The Detroit native has worked in Lansing, St. Louis and Chicago as well.
She will be on the week of October 18. She was cut from KTLA a few weeks ago when management shifted so she was available, said Steve Schwaid, news director. "We wanted to get ourselves stabilized as quickly as possible," Schwaid said. "She has a great personality and is a true weather geek. She has two meteorology degrees." (Dagmar was an actress and TV host in the past and did not have such a degree.)
She has the Broadcast Seal of Approval from both the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Association.
Midcap resigned last month, just over a year after her boyfriend committed suicide. She said she needed to leave Atlanta because too many things reminded her of him. She has had numerous physical and mental ailments resulting from his death and felt she couldn’t go on without damaging her vocal cords and her overall health.
She was extremely popular with many viewers thanks at least partly to her beauty, her warm on-screen presence and syrupy voice.
I may not be able to get an interview with Markina for a few days but I'll post a new blog entry when I do.
