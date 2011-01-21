Jeff Foxworthy reunites the ‘Blue Collar Comedy’ team at Philips Arena Jan. 29, 2011

Alpharetta's Jeff Foxworthy has been close friends with Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall for years. So it seems natural that they'd reunite for a "Blue Collar Comedy" reunion tour. They will gather at Philips Arena January 29. Tickets, priced at $59.50 and $69.50 before fees, go on sale Friday Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

Ron White, the fourth member of the "Blue Collar" team, has been flying solo, citing the fact he may have become too "blue" for the PG (or at worst, PG-13) stylings of Foxworthy, Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.