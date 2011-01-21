Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Jeff Foxworthy reunites the ‘Blue Collar Comedy’ team at Philips Arena Jan. 29, 2011

Access Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jan 21, 2011

By RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com, filed January 21, 2011

Alpharetta's Jeff Foxworthy has been close friends with Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall for years. So it seems natural that they'd reunite for a "Blue Collar Comedy" reunion tour. They will gather at Philips Arena January 29. Tickets, priced at $59.50 and $69.50 before fees, go on sale Friday Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

Ron White, the fourth member of the "Blue Collar" team, has been flying solo, citing the fact he may have become too "blue" for the PG (or at worst, PG-13) stylings of Foxworthy, Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.

Foxworthy has been writing children’s books and hosting “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” in syndication. Engvall and Larry have been doing solo comedy dates when not working with their buddies. CMT aired a 10th year retrospective about the tour in March.

"The Blue Collar Comedy" tour that started in 2000 became a roaring success, leading to successful DVD concert films, a WB TV series and elevated status for Engvall, White and Larry the Cable Guy. (Foxworthy, who launched the concept, was already a big star.)

Join my Facebook fan page and Twitter.

By Rodney Ho, rho@ajc.com, AJCRadioTV blog

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Artists-in-residence exhibit marks opening of Academy Lofts
3m ago
Photographer Robert Fairer’s SCAD FASH show captures beautiful chaos
Black Violin blends hip-hop and classical instrumentation
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top