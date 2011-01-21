Jeff Foxworthy reunites the ‘Blue Collar Comedy’ team at Philips Arena Jan. 29, 2011

By RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com, filed January 21, 2011
Alpharetta's Jeff Foxworthy has been close friends with Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall for years. So it seems natural that they'd reunite for a "Blue Collar Comedy" reunion tour. They will gather at Philips Arena January 29. Tickets, priced at $59.50 and $69.50 before fees, go on sale Friday Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
Ron White, the fourth member of the "Blue Collar" team, has been flying solo, citing the fact he may have become too "blue" for the PG (or at worst, PG-13) stylings of Foxworthy, Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.
Foxworthy has been writing children’s books and hosting “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” in syndication. Engvall and Larry have been doing solo comedy dates when not working with their buddies. CMT aired a 10th year retrospective about the tour in March.
"The Blue Collar Comedy" tour that started in 2000 became a roaring success, leading to successful DVD concert films, a WB TV series and elevated status for Engvall, White and Larry the Cable Guy. (Foxworthy, who launched the concept, was already a big star.)
Join my Facebook fan page and Twitter.
By Rodney Ho, rho@ajc.com, AJCRadioTV blog
About the Author