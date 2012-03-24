Chris Hardwick on ‘Talking Dead,’ Variety Playhouse Nerdist show Saturday March 24, 2012

(Broadcast networks, which don’t have as much time to fill, have been doing targeted after shows going back to the season conclusion of CBS’s “Survivor” in 2000. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” and “The Apprentice” and ABC’s “The Bachelor” followed suit.)

But AMC has broken ground by doing a post-show for a scripted show: "The Talking Dead," based on "The Walking Dead," shot locally in Atlanta. This past Sunday, about half the 9 million viewers who watched the season finale stuck around to watch host Chris Hardwick go over the revelations with stars and executives of the show. Every week, the show, tongue in cheek, held "in memoriams" for each dead person and zombie and a mini "pop up video" providing insight into various moments on the show.

Hardwick is a stand-up comic and TV host (he did MTV's "Singled Out" and G4's "Web Soup"). He also hosts a popular weekly podcast called "Nerdist." (He sometimes takes the show on the road. You can see him tape a podcast live Saturday, March 24 at the Variety Playhouse.)

The live podcast show includes stand-up comedy, interviews with local celebrities and a Q&A. In the past, over 180 podcasts, he's had guests ranging from They Might Be Giants, Conan O'Brien and Joel McHale. He said he receives an impressive 2 million downloads a month.

“It’s Prairie Home Companion with more [penis] jokes,” Hardwick said in an interview earlier this month.

He sees the appeal of post-shows, though not in every situation. “You don’t need an ‘Antiques Roadshow’ after show,” he cracked. “It has to be for a very specific kind of show. A ‘Lost’ after show would have been great. The show needs drama and twists and turns.”

With so much death on a show like “Walking Dead,” he said his talk show is like “therapy. People need to get some of their emotions out.”

As a fan boy, he said hosting “Talking Dead” is “not a job for me.” Though he sometimes has access to episodes ahead of time, he only watches that current “Walking Dead” episode that same day so it’s fresh for him and he doesn’t blurt out any accidental spoilers. And since it’s live, “it’s organic. I love it! I’m the traffic cop. I keep the conversation going. We don’t plan anything.”

For one episode, he even did a taped segment where he was turned into a zombie, makeup and all. “I imagined what it must have been like to be covered in zombie makeup in August in Georgia. Mosquitos and other bugs. It must have really felt like a zombie apocalypse!”

