680/The Fan’s Chris Rude fighting cancer

Breaking down National Signing Day live at the ESPN Zone in Buckhead ( from left) 680 The Fan's broadcasters Perry Laurentino, Leo Mazzone, Christopher Rude and Jim Donnan.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Things To Do | Aug 27, 2009
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chris Rude, 680/The Fan’s morning host of the Rude Awakening, is going through chemotherapy and radiation to battle a cancerous tumor behind his throat.

"He's doing well, the doctors are positive. We have known for awhile," said Norm Schrutt, his agent. "He's been going through chemo for six weeks. He's been working every day."

Rude, who is actually a pretty private, shy guy off the air, announced it on his show yesterday.

Why did he hold off so long? “He didn’t want a pity party,” Schrutt said.

David Dickey, Rude's boss at the Fan, said he's not sure how much time Rude may have to take off down the road when the radiation treatments start.

“Luckily, nothing has spread, thank the Lord,” Dickey said. “They caught it immediately when it popped up. Chris was very diligent getting it checked out.”

Rude has been at the Fan for more than six years after a long run at 96rock. “This is a family run company,” Dickey said. “Like any good family, we’re behind him. We’re hoping for the best.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years.

