My Top 10 Prince songs - what are yours?

"Nothing Compares 2 U" – Sinead O' Connor turned it into a monster hit in 1990, but Prince's version is arguably even more melancholy.

"When U Were Mine" – The inimitable Cyndi Lauper included her version of the song on her 1983 debut, "She's So Unusual." But first, Prince unveiled it on 1980's "Dirty Mind." In typical Prince fashion, it combines whimsy and heartbreak in a compact funk-pop package.

"Delirious" – The squiggly synths, the bopping beat, the elastic bass line…all hallmarks of Prince's signature sound. Too bad this one never reached the chart heights of its predecessor, "Little Red Corvette."

"Sign O' The Times" – Prince was known as a master showman, a guy who wrote unabashedly about sex, a genius musician. But he often wasn't given enough credit for his intellect. Buried beneath the knocking rhythm and see-sawing bass is one heck of a social commentary.

"7" – Is a more heavenly chorus found on any other Prince song?

"Batdance" – If any other artist created this sonic mess, it would be immediately dismissed. But somehow, under Prince's guidance, it's a throbbing whirlwind of sound.

"I Wanna Be Your Lover" – Prince could do dirty funk like few others, but he could also churn out a well-varnished splash of aural sunshine.

"Raspberry Beret" – Perhaps the finest example of Prince's agility with visual imagery.

Follow the AJC Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta concert community reacts to Prince’s death