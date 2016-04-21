Prince death prompts reaction from Atlanta concert community, Fox Theatre

Also Thursday, Allan Vella, president and CEO of the Fox Theatre, commented that, "Prince was a music pioneer, innovator and cultural icon. His music moved and inspired many, including the fans that were able to join him as he took the stage for his final performances last week at Atlanta's Fox Theatre. We, along with the world, mourn the loss of a music legend."

Prince performed 12 concerts at the Fox during his career, including the pair last week.

The music icon downplayed reports of ill health after his plane made an emergency landing on the way back to Minnesota after his second Fox show in the early hours of April 15. On Saturday, he made a brief appearance at his Paisley Park studios and told a small group of fans, “Wait a few days before you waste any prayers.”

But Prince apparently still wasn't feeling well earlier this week, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the singer was in talks to play a pair of surprise shows at their Fox Theatre on April 18.

The promoter of that show, Steve Litman of Steve Litman Presents, told the Post-Dispatch that everything was set to go – the artwork, the press releases, the tickets – but Prince had suddenly taken ill and didn’t want the shows announced, fearing a repeat of his Atlanta postponements.

Prince was notorious for setting his own schedules and thrived on last-minute announcements.

“He is the only artist I know of at that level that could sell out arenas with five days’ notice,” said Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta.

Conlon recalled trying to wrangle the elusive star for Music Midtown in recent years, but Prince’s preference for hit-and-run performances was a hindrance.

When Prince performed at The Tabernacle in 2000, Conlon spent some time with the musician backstage.

“He was an interesting guy. Brilliant. A genius on so many levels, and such an incredible performer. His performances were mesmerizing,” Conlon said. “With certain artists, it’s not about the money anymore. They need to see their music performed and see people’s reaction to it. They need to have that back from the audience.”

Melissa Ruggieri’s Top 10 Prince songs. What are yours?

Atlanta City Hall will turn purple for Prince

Radio reacts to Prince’s death

Explore Prince reportedly planned to release Atlanta Fox Theatre concert as live album