Daily List: Georgia head coaches who attended Valdosta State

Valdosta State won Division II football national championships in 2004, 2007 and 2012. The program, started in 1982, is known for high-scoring offenses under coaches such as Hal Mumme, Chris Hatcher and David Dean. Hatcher was also a star quarterback and won the Harlon Hill Trophy, as did Dusty Bonner. Hatcher as head coach hired Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart to his staff early in their careers. Blazers football has had an impact on Georgia high school football as 25 Valdosta State alumni are now head coaches of GHSA schools.