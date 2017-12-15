Daily List: Georgia head coaches who are HBCU alumni

The Celebration Bowl will be played Saturday at noon between Grambling State and North Carolina AT&T at Mercedes- Benz Stadium. The game, which showcases the heritage of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is played between the champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Georgia is a fitting site for the event. During the 2017 season, 46 of the GHSA’s 418 head football coaches - or about one in nine - were alumni of HBCUs.
Alabama A&M
Curtis Mattair, Chamblee
Kelvin Smith, Stewart County
Shelton Carleton, McNair
Albany State
Jesse Hicks, Baldwin
Detrich Wadley, Calhoun County
Timothy Floyd, Jonesboro
Vincent Huff, Terrell County
Kenneth Miller, Tri-Cities
Octavia Jones, Westover
James Hagins, Wilkinson County
Bethune-Cookman
Michael Collins, Wheeler
Clark-Atlanta
Joshua Moore, B.E.S.T. Academy
Zackery Harris, Twiggs County
Florida A&M
Mario Allen, Banneker
Maurice Freeman, Brooks County
Kevin Hill, Lithia Springs
Fort Valley State
Rodney Hester, Central (Talbotton)
Rodney Cofield, Douglass
Cedric Ware, Kendrick
Kevin Banks, Lincoln County
Robert Tigner, Towers
Grambling State
Calvin Arnold, Carver (Columbus)
Hampton
Rodney McFadden, Laney
Jackson State
Roderick Moore, Redan
Lane College
Martez Edwards, Forest Park
Mississippi Valley State
Deshon Brock, Mitchell County
Morehouse
Terrance Banks, Newton
Morris Brown
Lester Caldwell, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Jerome Weaks, Morrow
Derrick Avery, Washington
Norfolk State
Kevin "Bull" Jones, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Paine College
Dwayne Davis, Mundy's Mill
Prairie View A&M
Nick Collins, Glenn Hills
Savannah State
Ulysses Hawthorne, Beach
Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter
Edgar Carson, Lovejoy
Maliki Battle, Mays
Michael Moore, New Hampstead
David Roberson, Savannah
Greg Sullivan, Therrell
South Carolina State
Raleigh Roundtree, Josey
Southern
Larry Harold, Central (Macon)
Tennessee State
Jermaine Smith, Cedar Grove
Texas Southern
Brian Montgomery, Columbia
Tuskegee
Pierre Coffey, Spencer
Winston-Salem State
Dorwyn Lyles, Drew
Source: This is the research of head coaches' college alma maters by GHSF Daily. Let us know if there are omissions or errors.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author