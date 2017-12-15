Daily List: Georgia head coaches who are HBCU alumni

Albany State

Jesse Hicks, Baldwin

Detrich Wadley, Calhoun County

Timothy Floyd, Jonesboro

Vincent Huff, Terrell County

Kenneth Miller, Tri-Cities

Octavia Jones, Westover

James Hagins, Wilkinson County

Bethune-Cookman

Michael Collins, Wheeler

Clark-Atlanta

Joshua Moore, B.E.S.T. Academy

Zackery Harris, Twiggs County

Florida A&M

Mario Allen, Banneker

Maurice Freeman, Brooks County

Kevin Hill, Lithia Springs

Fort Valley State

Rodney Hester, Central (Talbotton)

Rodney Cofield, Douglass

Cedric Ware, Kendrick

Kevin Banks, Lincoln County

Robert Tigner, Towers

Grambling State

Calvin Arnold, Carver (Columbus)

Hampton

Rodney McFadden, Laney

Jackson State

Roderick Moore, Redan

Lane College

Martez Edwards, Forest Park

Mississippi Valley State

Deshon Brock, Mitchell County

Morehouse

Terrance Banks, Newton

Morris Brown

Lester Caldwell, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Jerome Weaks, Morrow

Derrick Avery, Washington

Norfolk State

Kevin "Bull" Jones, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

Paine College

Dwayne Davis, Mundy's Mill

Prairie View A&M

Nick Collins, Glenn Hills

Savannah State

Ulysses Hawthorne, Beach

Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter

Edgar Carson, Lovejoy

Maliki Battle, Mays

Michael Moore, New Hampstead

David Roberson, Savannah

Greg Sullivan, Therrell

South Carolina State

Raleigh Roundtree, Josey

Southern

Larry Harold, Central (Macon)

Tennessee State

Jermaine Smith, Cedar Grove

Texas Southern

Brian Montgomery, Columbia

Tuskegee

Pierre Coffey, Spencer

Winston-Salem State

Dorwyn Lyles, Drew

Source: This is the research of head coaches' college alma maters by GHSF Daily. Let us know if there are omissions or errors.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.