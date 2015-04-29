Cumberland ball now at Edge Center

The ball had been in possession of a Los Angeles sports museum for decades. It’s likely that coach John Heisman donated the ball to Bill Schroeder, a sports collector who was known to acquire items simply by writing to sports figures to ask for them. Schroeder ran the museum, which eventually turned the ball over to a non-profit dedicated to youth sports. The foundation put the ball up for auction last fall as a fund-raiser.

The ball was briefly displayed at the College Football Hall of Fame during its Georgia Tech weekend April 10-12. The case itself was put up in recent weeks. The Edge Center is open Monday to Friday during standard business hours.