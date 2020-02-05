Atlanta Beltline advocates press case for transit

On Tuesday the group Beltline Rail Now delivered a petition with 10,000 signatures to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ office. The petition asks the mayor to make light rail on the Beltline a high priority.

In 2016 Atlanta voters approved a half-cent sales tax for transit expansion. MARTA plans to use part of that money to build 15 of the proposed 22 miles of light rail along the Beltline.