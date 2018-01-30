The star-studded premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther”

The stars aligned for the Hollywood premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther.”
The blockbuster with Chadwick Boseman in the title role was filmed in Atlanta.
Boseman, director Ryan Coogler and many of the movie's stars, including
Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett and Daniel Kaluuya, turned out for the Tuesday night premiere.
The premiere event is fueling lots of social media posts, as excitement builds ahead of its Feb. 16 release.