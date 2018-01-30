X

The star-studded premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther”

Lupita Nyong'o,left, Usher and Tessa Thompson at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Dolby Theatre Tuesday night in Hollywood. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Lupita Nyong'o,left, Usher and Tessa Thompson at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Dolby Theatre Tuesday night in Hollywood. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Credit: Jennifer Brett

Celebrity Buzz | Jan 30, 2018
By Jennifer Brett

The stars aligned for the Hollywood premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

The blockbuster with Chadwick Boseman in the title role was filmed in Atlanta.

Boseman, director Ryan Coogler and many of the movie's stars, including

Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker,  Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett and Daniel Kaluuya, turned out for the Tuesday night premiere.

The premiere event is fueling lots of social media posts, as excitement builds ahead of its Feb. 16 release.

