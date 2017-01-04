Atlanta animal shelter makes the front page of Reddit with viral cat ad

Helen has an early cameo as the woman who's had it with goldfish as pets. Nicole appears as a human embodiment of those inflatable wavy-arm things in front of car dealerships (is there an actual word for it?) Anyway, the trio teamed up with some of the shelter's residents for the commercial, which is almost entirely improv.

"If we’d done any of this intentionally none of it would have been possible," Paul said. At one point, a cat actually high-fives him on cue. No one was more surprised than he - note his expression of delight.

The video was released on Christmas Eve and had logged maybe a few dozen views when someone posed it to Reddit and fellow users bumped it to the front page - a notoriously tough achievement, given Reddit's mercurial ways. Since then the video has gone gangbusters and donations have started arriving. The roughly 300 shelter residents still all need a home, though.

"For three hours' worth of labor and a couple of cans of cat food, that's a heck of a payoff for such a low investment," Paul said. "I’m pleased with myself!"

Nicole and everyone at Furkids have been thrilled with the response, but now Reddit has issued a challenge. "We’re going to do a dog one next," she said. "The pressure’s on!"

For now, here’s the catchy cat ad: