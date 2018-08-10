Skewers opening in Marietta and other metro Atlanta restaurant news from the week

These are the dining, drink and food stories that made a splash in metro Atlanta this week:
A new spot for a variety of kebabs and skewers is set to open by the end of the month in Kennesaw.
Skewers, which will be located at 34 Powder Springs St. off the Marietta Square, will serve “GMO-free, organic and gluten-free skewers representing various International cuisines with a matching selection of unique beer and wine,” according to an email from a Skewers representative.
Look for Korean skewers with bulgogi beef served with steamed rice and kimchi and Lebanese skewers made with minced lamb served in pita bread drizzled with tahini sauce and wrapped with tomatoes and pickled cucumbers. The menu will also feature gyros and doner kebabs; spinach cheese pies and meat pies; and desserts such as rice pudding topped with pistachio nuts and rose water. The restaurant will also offer takeout and delivery and online ordering in addition to in-house dining.
Skewers will be owned and operated by Yury Mayorov and Jean-Louis Constantinides, who owned the now-shuttered Blu Greek Taverna in Marietta.
•The Pantry and Impress Events are set to open later this year at 57 Forsyth St. NW in downtown Atlanta, in a space previously occupied by Loaf & Kettle, What Now Atlanta first reported.
The Pantry will offer a menu featuring a variety of toasts and breakfast sandwiches for breakfast; salads and sandwiches for lunch; and wine, cocktails and small plates for dinner. Impress Events will host larger events in the space.
