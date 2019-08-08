Try one of these 6 metro Atlanta spots for over-the-top gourmet hot dogs

1925 Braselton Highway, Buford. 470-448-3975, dazzledogs.net/

Dog Towne Franks. The Banh Mi hot dog, topped with cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, cilantro, mayo and Sriracha sauce, combines Vietnamese flavors with an American classic. All hot dogs can be made with your choice of a German-style frankfurter, all-beef dog or veggie dog.

307B E College Ave, Decatur. 404-481-5939, dogtownefranks.com/

Dog Days. Enjoy a sophisticated twist on two childhood favorites with the Mac and Cheese Dog, made with five white cheeses. Each dog comes in small and quarter-pound sizes.

6025 Peachtree Pkwy #3, Peachtree Corners. 770-449-7433, dogdayshotdogs.com/

Myungrang Hot Dog. Feeling really adventurous? This Korean street food spot specializes in hot dogs that might have you doing a double-take. Try the squid ink and mozzarella dog, which sees a sausage wrapped in a layer of cheese and fried in a squid ink batter, or the potato hot dog coated in deep-fried pieces of potato for something totally different.

6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville, 770-234-9866 and 2550 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, 404-302-0448. myungrangamerica.com/

The Painted Pin. Their tag line is "Come Play," but this boutique bowling alley's signature waffle dog, an update on the classic corn dog, beckons hot dog fans to come eat. This version features three petite beef franks wrapped in malted waffle batter and served with sweet soy aioli.

737 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta. 404-814-8736, thepaintedpin.com/

