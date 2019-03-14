Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

National Pi Day in Atlanta: Find out how to get free and cheap pie and pizza

caption arrowCaption
The History Of Pi Day

Atlanta Restaurants & Food
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 59 minutes ago

National Pi Day celebrates the Greek letter that symbolizes the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter and roughly equates to 3.14, hence Pi Day being observed on 3/14. It’s also become another day — aside from National Pie Day, which is celebrated in January — to indulge in a piece of pie.

Need another reason to celebrate? Today also happens to be celebrated genius Albert Einstein’s birthday, who clearly wants you to have a piece of pie.

<<Find out more about Pi Day

When it comes to things to celebrate, we dare say there are few things more deserving than a piece of pie. To honor the sweet (and sometimes savory) treat on its national day of recognition, we’ve compiled a list of links celebrating all things pie in Atlanta. Grab a fork and dig in.

caption arrowCaption
Get three sweet potato pies at Bojangles' for $3.14 in honor of National Pi Day today. HANDOUT.

Credit: Carolyn Desalu

Get three sweet potato pies at Bojangles' for $3.14 in honor of National Pi Day today. HANDOUT.

Credit: Carolyn Desalu

caption arrowCaption
Get three sweet potato pies at Bojangles' for $3.14 in honor of National Pi Day today. HANDOUT.

Credit: Carolyn Desalu

Credit: Carolyn Desalu

Get pie on the cheap or for free:

Blaze Pizza. Get a $3.14 11-inch pizza by downloading the Blaze Pizza app.

Various locations, blazepizza.com/

Cicis Pizza. The restaurant is offering its all-you-can-eat adult dine-in pizza buffet for $3.14 and two one-topping pizzas for takeout for $5.99.

Multiple locations, cicis.com

Nina & Rafi. Celebrate Pi Day with $3.14 beers with the purchase of a whole pie for the day.

661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-8997, ninaandrafi.com/

Pielands. The Virginia-Highland pizza spot is offering $3.14 draft beer and/or glasses of wine with the purchase of a whole pie.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com

caption arrowCaption
Try one of Southern Baked Pie Company's seasonal offerings, like the cranberry apple pecan pie (pictured).

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Try one of Southern Baked Pie Company's seasonal offerings, like the cranberry apple pecan pie (pictured).

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

caption arrowCaption
Try one of Southern Baked Pie Company's seasonal offerings, like the cranberry apple pecan pie (pictured).

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Southern Baked Pie. Online, buy one, get one whole sweet pie of your choice with the code PIDAY2022 at checkout.

Multiple locations, southernbakedpie.com

Whole Food Market.  Amazon Prime members get $3.14 off select cherry and apple bakery pies in-store while supplies last.

Various locations, wholefoodsmarket.com

Your Pie. The Athens-based chain is offering one 10-inch $3.14 pizza per guest online and in-store. Sign up for the loyalty program at yourpie.com/pieday/. Participating locations only.

Multiple locations, yourpie.com/

If you want to drool over pie:

ExploreCheck out these 42 mouthwatering Atlanta pies
caption arrowCaption
O4W's Grandma Pie. / Photo Credit- Mia Yakel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

O4W's Grandma Pie. / Photo Credit- Mia Yakel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

caption arrowCaption
O4W's Grandma Pie. / Photo Credit- Mia Yakel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

If you want to bake your own pie:

Explore10 Atlanta chefs give you tips for the perfect pie crust
ExploreMake your own German chocolate pie
ExploreMake your own bourbon pecan pie
ExploreMake your own North Georgia apple pie
ExploreMake your own pecan-cranberry pie
ExploreLearn to make Fox Bros.' Frito Pie
ExploreLearn to make O4W Pizza's Grandma Pie

If you want to buy a pie in metro Atlanta:

ExploreGet to know Paul the Pot Pie Guy from Marietta
Explore6 Atlanta pie shops that serve a slice of heaven

If you want a side of snark with your pie:

ExploreSee which celebrities have taken a pie in the face

If you like your pie portable:

ExploreCheck out 5 of the best places in Atlanta for hand pies

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following@ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Here are more than 100 women-owned metro Atlanta restaurants and food businesses
Get your Cajun food fix at these 15 metro Atlanta restaurants
A list of more than 300 Black-owned restaurants, food businesses in metro Atlanta
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top