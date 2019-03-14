National Pi Day in Atlanta: Find out how to get free and cheap pie and pizza

Get pie on the cheap or for free:

Blaze Pizza. Get a $3.14 11-inch pizza by downloading the Blaze Pizza app.

Various locations, blazepizza.com/

Cicis Pizza. The restaurant is offering its all-you-can-eat adult dine-in pizza buffet for $3.14 and two one-topping pizzas for takeout for $5.99.

Multiple locations, cicis.com

Nina & Rafi. Celebrate Pi Day with $3.14 beers with the purchase of a whole pie for the day.

661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-8997, ninaandrafi.com/

Pielands. The Virginia-Highland pizza spot is offering $3.14 draft beer and/or glasses of wine with the purchase of a whole pie.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com

Caption Try one of Southern Baked Pie Company's seasonal offerings, like the cranberry apple pecan pie (pictured). Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras Caption Try one of Southern Baked Pie Company's seasonal offerings, like the cranberry apple pecan pie (pictured). Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Southern Baked Pie. Online, buy one, get one whole sweet pie of your choice with the code PIDAY2022 at checkout.

Multiple locations, southernbakedpie.com

Whole Food Market. Amazon Prime members get $3.14 off select cherry and apple bakery pies in-store while supplies last.

Various locations, wholefoodsmarket.com

Your Pie. The Athens-based chain is offering one 10-inch $3.14 pizza per guest online and in-store. Sign up for the loyalty program at yourpie.com/pieday/. Participating locations only.

Multiple locations, yourpie.com/

If you want to drool over pie:

Explore Check out these 42 mouthwatering Atlanta pies

Caption O4W's Grandma Pie. / Photo Credit- Mia Yakel Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel Caption O4W's Grandma Pie. / Photo Credit- Mia Yakel Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel

If you want to bake your own pie:

Explore 10 Atlanta chefs give you tips for the perfect pie crust

Explore Make your own German chocolate pie

Explore Make your own bourbon pecan pie

Explore Make your own North Georgia apple pie

If you want to buy a pie in metro Atlanta:

Explore Get to know Paul the Pot Pie Guy from Marietta

Explore 6 Atlanta pie shops that serve a slice of heaven

If you want a side of snark with your pie:

Explore See which celebrities have taken a pie in the face

If you like your pie portable:

Explore Check out 5 of the best places in Atlanta for hand pies

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following@ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.