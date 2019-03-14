National Pi Day in Atlanta: Find out how to get free and cheap pie and pizza

National Pi Day celebrates the Greek letter that symbolizes the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter and roughly equates to 3.14, hence Pi Day being observed on 3/14. It’s also become another day — aside from National Pie Day, which is celebrated in January — to indulge in a piece of pie.
Need another reason to celebrate? Today also happens to be celebrated genius Albert Einstein’s birthday, who clearly wants you to have a piece of pie.
When it comes to things to celebrate, we dare say there are few things more deserving than a piece of pie. To honor the sweet (and sometimes savory) treat on its national day of recognition, we’ve compiled a list of links celebrating all things pie in Atlanta. Grab a fork and dig in.
Credit: Carolyn Desalu
Credit: Carolyn Desalu
Get pie on the cheap or for free:
Blaze Pizza. Get a $3.14 11-inch pizza by downloading the Blaze Pizza app.
Various locations, blazepizza.com/
Cicis Pizza. The restaurant is offering its all-you-can-eat adult dine-in pizza buffet for $3.14 and two one-topping pizzas for takeout for $5.99.
Multiple locations, cicis.com
Nina & Rafi. Celebrate Pi Day with $3.14 beers with the purchase of a whole pie for the day.
661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-8997, ninaandrafi.com/
Pielands. The Virginia-Highland pizza spot is offering $3.14 draft beer and/or glasses of wine with the purchase of a whole pie.
1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com
Credit: Ligaya Figueras
Credit: Ligaya Figueras
Southern Baked Pie. Online, buy one, get one whole sweet pie of your choice with the code PIDAY2022 at checkout.
Multiple locations, southernbakedpie.com
Whole Food Market. Amazon Prime members get $3.14 off select cherry and apple bakery pies in-store while supplies last.
Various locations, wholefoodsmarket.com
Your Pie. The Athens-based chain is offering one 10-inch $3.14 pizza per guest online and in-store. Sign up for the loyalty program at yourpie.com/pieday/. Participating locations only.
Multiple locations, yourpie.com/
If you want to drool over pie:
Credit: Yvonne Zusel
Credit: Yvonne Zusel
If you want to bake your own pie:
If you want to buy a pie in metro Atlanta:
If you want a side of snark with your pie:
If you like your pie portable:
