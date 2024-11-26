Slutty Vegan searching for a new president

Slutty Vegan, the plant-based burger chain, is on the hunt for a new president.
The fast-growing company posted on social media Monday that it was searching for someone “to lead the charge and take Slutty Vegan to the next level!”
“If you’re a visionary leader with a passion for innovation, and the strategic chops to grow a brand with purpose, we want YOU,” the chain wrote in a post.
The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience, operational expertise and a passion for the restaurant business.
Founded by Pinky Cole, a Clark Atlanta University alumna and former producer on Maury Povich’s talk show, Slutty Vegan first debuted as a food truck.
Cole opened the restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar location in 2019, and the chain has rapidly expanded to include 11 branches in four states.
