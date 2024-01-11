MLK holiday events to focus on nonviolence

“The calling for a ceasefire, along with providing ongoing humanitarian aid, as well as, the freeing of the hostages can all coexist,” she said. “It does not have to be one or the other.”

MLK Day is Monday, which would have been her father’s 95th birthday.

Events include a 10 a.m. service that day at Ebenezer Baptist Church with a keynote address by the Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley. The service will be streamed online.

A Beloved Community Teach-In for K-12 students, as well as the State of Georgia’s Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at the Georgia State Capitol.

The Beloved Community Awards event is planned for Saturday at The Hyatt Regency Atlanta, with a reception at 6 p.m., awards show at 7:30 p.m. and afterglow at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are available at thekingcenter.org. Honorees include actor Michael J. Fox, Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, and Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris Jordan, who will be awarded the Beloved Community Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award.

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park is planning celebrations to commemorate King’s birthday and his legacy that are free and open to the public. The park service plans to have a birthday party on Friday, a soul concert from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a block party Monday outside King’s birth home on Auburn Avenue, as it is closed for ongoing renovations.

An annual MLK March and Rally is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. Monday on the corner of Baker and Peachtree streets. It will end at the King Center.

Events will be streamed online at the King Center’s website, thekingcenter.org.

King also said this year, MARTA will have buses with a customized bus wrap that displays Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King, with this year’s theme. In a partnership with Microsoft, the King Center has also launched the the Coretta Scott King Rose Gallery, an immersive virtual experience that celebrates the life and legacy of Coretta Scott King.