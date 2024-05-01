Alpha Derby gallops into Atlanta bringing fashion and fun

He noticed the beautiful women in sundresses and grand hats. He noticed the handsome men in finely tailored and colorful suits. He notices the drinking, the art and the celebration of traditions and culture.

“And I saw a lot of minorities celebrating and having a good time,” Jones said. “The horse races are two minutes, but the experience is something that I’ll remember for a lifetime.”

Credit: Schaefer Credit: Schaefer

So when Jones, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, moved to Atlanta and was looking for a marquee event to build, he remembered that Kentucky Derby experience.

“I felt like what I saw in Kentucky could be successful in Atlanta,” Jones said. “We were able to get a lot of like-minded brothers together and put up our own money to start this Derby event which has been very successful over the years.”

In 2015, his organization, Alphas of Atlanta — which he started in 2013 — hosted the first Alpha Derby, a Kentucky-Derby-themed fundraiser that raises money for local charities.

Centered around the actual horse race, this year’s event will be held at the Delta Flight Museum on May 4. Along with parties, a sold-out golf tournament and a Sunday brunch, Jones expects to exceed last year’s record attendance at the College Football Hall of Fame.

“For us to have an attendance like we had last year of 4,000, two or three years out of the pandemic, speaks volumes,” said Andrew Snorton, media coordinator for the event. “We’ve rolled up our sleeves and put in work but we know why. And as long as we continue to stay focused on our why, we’re gonna get the support that we’re hoping for and do the reinvestment that we’re desiring.”

Jones’ idea for creating the event was two-fold: To increase the influence and reach of the fraternity, and to promote the fraternity’s mission of community service.

“I felt like we could expand our brand here in the city, and network more for reclamation and retention,” said Jones, a senior risk manager for a large rental company. “We were our own best-kept secret, even though Alpha Phi Alpha is a big deal.”

Credit: Lauren Booker Credit: Lauren Booker

According to Avery Kenly, the president of the Eta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, there are more than 1,200 active members of the fraternity in the Atlanta area, spread out over 10 alumni chapters and several college chapters, including Morehouse, Georgia Tech, Clark Atlanta University, and Morris Brown College. Morris Brown recently re-instated its chapter after a hiatus of more than 20 years.

Eta Lambda is the first chapter in Georgia, the largest chapter in the Southern region and the second-largest chapter in the entire fraternity, encompassing 365 members.

“The Alpha Derby has taken on a life of its own and expanded beyond the auspices of any one chapter. The event has grown exponentially and spawned several similar Derby-themed days, notably in Miami, Kentucky, Los Angeles, and even Hawaii,” said Kenly. “As Atlanta often leads in many firsts, the Derby offers an opportunity for brothers from near and far to fellowship with our extended community in a weekend of fun.”

Lauren Evette, who lived in Atlanta before recently relocating to Washington, D.C., has continued to attend the event regularly.

Credit: Lauren Evette Credit: Lauren Evette

“The derby is like a family reunion. Every time I go, I get a chance to catch up with amazing people,” Evette said. “It is an opportunity for grown and sexy fun that makes you feel good. You know the crowd will be of a certain age, the music will be bumpin’, the drinks will be flowing and proceeds are going to benefit communities.”

Jones would not say how much the Derby brings in annually but noted they have donated more than $250,000 to local charities since its inception, through the educational foundations of eight Atlanta-area graduate Alpha chapters, who flip the funding toward scholarships and school supplies for students.

“I wanted to do something to give back to the kids because I was one of them who grew up in the inner city and needed mentorship and somebody to get me out of the hood,” said Jones, who grew up in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tanesha Francis, a pediatric dentist from Brooklyn, has attended the event three times.

”I travel from New York to attend, to expand my network and meet new individuals that are more like-minded,” Francis said. “It is a nice way of changing my social atmosphere.”

Credit: Lauren Booker Credit: Lauren Booker

There is also the fact that the event attracts an affluent, highly educated crowd of Black singles.

”Anytime you attend a fraternity event with prestigious Black folks, that’s the idea of why most Black women are going,” Francis said. “There is always a nice group of single Black men present.”

Credit: Tanesha Francis Credit: Tanesha Francis

While a certain class of African Americans has embraced the pageantry of the Kentucky Derby, the event’s racial history has been complicated.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, in 1875 at the first Kentucky Derby, 13 of the 15 jockeys were Black.

Between 1890 and 1899, Black jockeys won six Kentucky Derbies, one Preakness Stakes, and three Belmont Stakes.

But by the early 1900s, Black jockeys systemically started to disappear from the tracks.

“Speaking to the history, there’s a lot of hidden history with a lot of the events,” said Snorton, an author and public relations specialist focusing on education.

“So by doing a better job of amplifying this type of theme, amplifying the history — more than just getting together for a good time — we’re able to get together for a better time because the unifying reason is how can we use this as a way to give back and leave a footprint.”

Ernie Suggs, who reported this story, is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Alphas of Atlanta: Alpha Derby Weekend

The Alpha Derby, expected to attract more than 4,000 people, will kick off Thursday with a private reception for ticket holders, followed by a weekend full of events. To see the schedule and purchase tickets, visit the Alpha Derby site.

May 2: Private reception.

May 3: Golf tournament at Chapel Hills Golf Club in Douglasville. 8 a.m. check-in.

May 3: Kickoff party and concert at the Omni Atlanta Hotel, featuring Frank Ski and R&B artist Bobby V.

May 4: Alpha Derby main event and watch party at the Delta Flight Museum.

May 5: Sunday brunch at the Omni Atlanta Hotel.