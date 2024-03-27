5 Black culture events to attend March 27-April 3

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we tell you about the new Negro Motorist Green Book museum exhibition, a panel discussion about Atlanta’s art scene, Ledisi’s Atlanta concert and more.

BlackGround

Led by Dad’s Garage’s newly appointed executive producer Jon Carr, this dynamic improv comedy show features an all-African-American troupe that takes on classic movies (like “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones”), and imagines what each film’s unseen Black people were doing in the background. This inaugural show will feature former Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host Headkrack, and future shows will also feature special guests including stand-up comedians, opera singers and more.

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. $12. Dad’s Garage Theatre Company, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141. https://www.dadsgarage.com/blackground.

The Negro Motorist Green Book Exhibition Open

The newest exhibition at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum explores the history of The Negro Motorist Green Book, a guidebook for African American road-trippers during the Jim Crow era. From business signs and postcards to archival photos and videos, visitors can view a variety of artifacts to learn about the realities of travel for African Americans in mid-century America. The exhibit, developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and award-winning author and historian Candacy Taylor, will be on view from March 30 to June 23.

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. $10-12. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-865-7123. https://www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events/80330.

Easter at The Children’s Museum

Celebrate the holiday weekend with the kids with a variety of Easter-inspired activities, including an egg race and bunny hop dance class. Little ones will also have opportunities to create and decorate their own bunnies using cotton balls in the art studio. And stick around for a special reading of “Good News, It’s Easter!”

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. March 30. Events are included with regular admission, $2.67-$17.95; free for children 11 months and younger. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Atlanta for Artists: A Conversation Presented by Artadia

Join local artists, advisors and arts administrators for a candid discussion about Atlanta’s art scene and the importance of building an ecosystem to support the city’s thriving art community. Moderated by Atlanta Contemporary’s Floyd Hall and Artadia’s Bora Kim, the conversation invites guests to think about how artists, curators, galleries, and institutions can work towards sustainability. For a more intimate chat March 28, check out the artist talk with Ngnima Sarr, known as T.I.E, for a deep dive into her ongoing project titled “Odyssey in Utero.”

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Free. Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta. 404-688-1970. https://atlantacontemporary.org/events/atlanta-for-artists.

Ledisi: The Good Life Tour

Earlier this month, R&B and jazz singer Ledisi released her latest studio album, “Good Life,” and now her tour of the same name is stopping in Atlanta. The Grammy-winning artist will perform tracks from her newest project along with fan favorites like “Pieces of Me” and “Alright.” Expect to be serenaded by her powerhouse vocals and a live band throughout the night.

8 p.m. Monday, April 1. $49.50-208.25. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800. https://www.ticketmaster.com/ledisi-the-good-life-tour-atlanta-georgia-04-01-2024/event/0E005F7CF5D641E5.