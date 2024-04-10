5 Black culture events to attend April 10-April 17

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you how about Offset’s first solo tour, a keynote speech from social media sensation Reesa Teesa and a dance party just for couples.

Set It Off Tour

Earlier this year, the Migos star announced he was hitting the road for the first time without Quavo and the late Takeoff. This week, the tour is stopping in his Atlanta hometown. Joined by artists Skilla Baby, Sleazy and YRN Mango Foo, the rapper will perform tracks from his latest project, “Set It Off,” as well as a few fan favorites. He may even break out a few dance moves.

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. $75-151. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866. offsetofficial.com/tour.

CultureCon on Campus

Social media star Reesa Teesa captivated millions when she told the world about her volatile, six-month marriage to her ex-husband. Now she’s sharing tips on navigating digital storytelling as the keynote speaker at the first-ever CultureCon on Campus. The day-long conference, open to all students at the Atlanta University Center, will offer interactive workshops, a job fair, a network mixer, and plenty of free food and giveaways.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 12. Free. Clark Atlanta University, 223 James P Brawley Drive SW, Atlanta. hello@theccnyc.com. culturecononcampus.splashthat.com.

This Is How We Date Night! Presented by Marriage Masterpeace

Grab your throwback tracksuit and your better half for the ultimate ‘90s dance party. DJ Tony Tone from New York’s Hot 97 hip-hop radio station will spin records while Grammy-winning singer Montell Jordan performs. Attendees will also enjoy food and cocktails and potentially win a prize for the best ‘90s outfit.

6 p.m. Friday, April 12. $99-150. The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530. thisishowwedatenight.eventbrite.com.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia: HBCU Night

Atlanta United is celebrating the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities at its next game, which will feature a step/dance show before the match, and drumlines from Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University performing at halftime. Buy the HBCU package to receive a limited-edition HBCU flag, and a portion of your purchase will be donated to HBCUs.

2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14. $39-46. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. Kiana.Stotts@atlutd.com. fevo-enterprise.com/event/HBCU24.

Fat Ham

This Pulitzer Prize-winning show is making its way to Atlanta after a successful Broadway run. Written by playwright James Ijames, the show is a reimagining of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” but in this version the setting is a Southern backyard and the main character is a queer Black man. The critically-acclaimed play runs through May, and some tickets include a discussion with the cast.

Various times thru May 19. $60. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600. alliancetheatre.org/production/2023-24/fat-ham.