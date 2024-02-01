10 healthy Black-owned restaurants you should know

Tassili’s Raw Reality

Located in the historic West End, this cafe serves up a range of delicious kale wraps, salads and soups. Warning: many of the entree names are a little salacious, so without going into specific detail let’s just say my favorite wrap includes sweet coconut corn, avocados and tomatoes.

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-6126, tassilisrawreality.com.

Local Green Atlanta

Whether you’re a fan of quesadillas, barbecue sandwiches or cheeseburgers, Local Green Atlanta puts a healthier twist on dishes you love. Inspired by hip-hop culture, you’ll see items like the Rapper’s Delight salmon Philly and Lil Babies brussels sprouts. The location is intentional, too; it’s in Vine City, a neighborhood with limited healthier choices.

19 Joseph Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 770-883-8291, localgreenatlanta.com.

Cafe Kulture

Stop by Cafe Kulture to fill up on vegan breakfast and other yummy bites in the wee hours of the morning. Request waffles, a sausage and egg panini, or even a sloppy joe, and wash it all down with one of their juices or cocktails.

43 Jesse Hill Junior Drive NE, Atlanta. 470-889-7916, cafekulture.co.

Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar

Atlanta’s first Black-woman-owned health food store features a hot food station for lasagna and veggie patties, along with aisles stocked with fruits, veggies, herbs, fresh-pressed juices, organic teas and more. It’s also a great place to shop for clothing, jewelry, books and other items if you’re intentionally supporting Black business, as 90 percent of what’s sold at Wadada comes from Black-owned companies and brands.

878 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 678-974-7330, wadadaatl.com.

Earth Tap Atlanta

Earth Tap’s menu of quality vegan and pescatarian meals includes a salmon avocado sandwich, pan-seared shrimp, roasted vegetable orzo, and vegan mac and cheese balls. They also offer meal plan packages which change weekly to help you try a variety of foods.

800 Forrest St. NW Suite K9, Atlanta. 470-410-6962, earthtap.org.

Vegan Wangs

Vegan Wangs, a curbside pickup and delivery restaurant, serves up a plant-based version of chicken wings even meat eaters can appreciate. Douse yours in sauces like buffalo, lemon pepper, mango habanero or barbecue, and enjoy them with a side of fries, a house salad or potato salad, and sugar-free sodas.

1038 White St SW, Atlanta. 404-947-3349, veganwings.com.

Juiceheads ATL

Visit Juiceheads if you prefer to consume your veggies in the form of a fresh-pressed juice, such as the Green Acres, whose apple, kale, cucumber, celery, lemon and ginger are said to improve digestion. Another great option is the Sunrise, made with apple, pear, lemon, beet and ginger, providing a boost to your immune system and stamina. Juiceheads ATL also offers acai bowls if you’re looking for something heartier.

2591 Piedmont Road NE #1110, Atlanta. 470-225-7839, juiceheadsatl.com.

Soul Vegetarian

From kalebone roast with barbecue cauliflower to pancakes and milkshakes, Soul Vegetarian has offered comfort vegan cuisine since 1979. “We were vegan BEFORE it was cool!,” their website boasts. This Atlanta staple, also praised by non-vegan patrons, has two locations: a sit-down restaurant in Poncey-Highland and a hot bar in West End.

652 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-875-0145; and 879 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, 404-752-5194. soulvegetarian2.com.

Freshest Salad Bar

Famous for its salads, wraps, tacos, soups and lemonade, Freshest Salad Bar uses ingredients straight from local farms. All produce is washed and chopped daily, and proteins like chicken, salmon, steak and tofu are cooked to order. Try one of their signature offerings or build your own creation.

5829 Campbellton Road SW Ste 115, Atlanta. 404-599-2780, freshestsaladbar.com.

Plant Based Pizzeria

You don’t have to ignore your pizza cravings to adopt a cleaner diet. At Plant-Based Pizzeria, chefs use dairy-and gluten-free ingredients to create vegan versions of popular selections like meat-lovers and Hawaiian pizzas. Pasta and calzones are also available, along with sweet items like the Georgia Peach pie, topped with roasted peaches, spicy Beyond sausage and jalapenos, and praised by AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras.

730 Barnett St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2739; and 8540 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-365-2994, plantbasedpizzeria.net.