WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘It’s going to be a beautiful afternoon’

North Georgia is continuing the nice weather trend Wednesday.
“If we could order up a day, this would probably be the one you might ask for,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Our wealth is our weather today.”
Morning temperatures are in the 40s and things will start warming up as the sun rises for an afternoon high in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.
“Tomorrow will get a little cooler as clouds and showers start to move back into the picture,” Monahan said.
Thursday morning will be mostly clear, but an area of low pressure coming in from the Gulf of Mexico is arriving Thursday afternoon, bringing with it bands of rain and a low chance for an isolated strong or severe storm, according to the forecast.
Rain will continue Friday morning and off and on throughout the day. Temperatures for both days will be in the low 70s.
Sunshine returns by Saturday, clearing the way for a partly cloudy day with a high of 79 degrees. Sunday will bring a small chance of morning showers but will clear up by the afternoon for another partly cloudy day.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
