BreakingNews
Cobb police investigate deadly truck crash near Chattahoochee River
X

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘It’s going to be a beautiful afternoon’

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

North Georgia is continuing the nice weather trend Wednesday.

“If we could order up a day, this would probably be the one you might ask for,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Our wealth is our weather today.”

Morning temperatures are in the 40s and things will start warming up as the sun rises for an afternoon high in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

“Tomorrow will get a little cooler as clouds and showers start to move back into the picture,” Monahan said.

Thursday morning will be mostly clear, but an area of low pressure coming in from the Gulf of Mexico is arriving Thursday afternoon, bringing with it bands of rain and a low chance for an isolated strong or severe storm, according to the forecast.

Rain will continue Friday morning and off and on throughout the day. Temperatures for both days will be in the low 70s.

Sunshine returns by Saturday, clearing the way for a partly cloudy day with a high of 79 degrees. Sunday will bring a small chance of morning showers but will clear up by the afternoon for another partly cloudy day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta1h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks take fight to Heat to earn playoff spot
8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
14h ago

Georgia attorney seeks damages from Jan. 6 Committee
1h ago

Georgia attorney seeks damages from Jan. 6 Committee
1h ago

New Ga. 400 interchange at Abernathy Road opens Monday
2h ago
The Latest

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Nothing but sunshine’
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly start for back-to-school; milder temps in store
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Below average temps, sunshine for Easter
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
14h ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top