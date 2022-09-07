WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Enjoy the dry weather while we have it’

Rain chances will be limited the next few days before North Georgia turns soggy again in time for the weekend, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.
With just a 30% chance of a shower or storm in Wednesday’s forecast, Deon is not expecting much impact from rain this afternoon. For the morning drive, a passing shower is possible, as well as some areas of patchy fog.
“Enjoy the dry weather while we have it around,” Deon said. ”We’ll spend most of the day today, at least the first half, on the quiet side. We have a front that’s going to be moving to our south, and that’s just going to kind of hang out across the area. Scattered showers will be possible, maybe a storm or two into the afternoon.”
Another day of limited rain chances is in store Thursday, she said, but shower activity will increase Friday.
“By the time we head into the weekend, there are a number of areas that could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches, maybe even locally heavier amounts before the weekend is done,” Deon said.
At least for the next few days, rainfall amounts should total a half-inch or less. Temperatures will remain average, with lows in the 60s and low 70s on Wednesday morning rising into the upper 80s for the afternoon. Atlanta’s projected high Wednesday is 87 degrees, which is right on target for this time of year.
Deon expects a similar pattern of rain Thursday, with dry hours in the morning before spotty shower activity develops for the afternoon. That will change Friday, when a surge of tropical moisture moves back in, she said.
Heavy downpours are likely at times across most of North Georgia on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the latest forecast. Saturday looks to be the wettest weekend day with an 80% chance of a shower or storm.
“It’s going to turn a little wetter in the next few days,” Deon said.
