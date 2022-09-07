WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Enjoy the dry weather while we have it’

At least for the next few days, rainfall amounts should total a half-inch or less. Temperatures will remain average, with lows in the 60s and low 70s on Wednesday morning rising into the upper 80s for the afternoon. Atlanta’s projected high Wednesday is 87 degrees, which is right on target for this time of year.

Deon expects a similar pattern of rain Thursday, with dry hours in the morning before spotty shower activity develops for the afternoon. That will change Friday, when a surge of tropical moisture moves back in, she said.

Heavy downpours are likely at times across most of North Georgia on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the latest forecast. Saturday looks to be the wettest weekend day with an 80% chance of a shower or storm.

“It’s going to turn a little wetter in the next few days,” Deon said.

