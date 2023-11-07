BreakingNews
Election Day 2023: Metro Atlanta heads to the polls

TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Warm, dry conditions in store for Election Day

Atlanta Weather
By
9 minutes ago
X

It’s going to be nice and warm for Election Day in metro Atlanta.

“It’s gonna feel like September again this afternoon across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “If you liked yesterday — I think a lot of you did — you’re gonna like today.”

Tuesday is starting off mild in the 40s and 50s for much of the area, and we’re headed for an 80-degree high.

No rain is in the forecast, either, so you can expect dry, sunny weather if you’re planning to cast your vote later this afternoon.

ExploreGeorgia Voter Guide - 2023 edition

We could seriously use some rain, though, Monahan said. A drought emergency was declared on Monday for parts of North Georgia, where extreme drought conditions have set in.

“It’s been so dry since the start of September,” he said. The lack of rain has put us at nearly five inches below average for rainfall, he added.

The good news is there are some showers in the forecast this week. By Friday, a 60% chance of rain is expected. That chance goes down over the weekend, but some showers should still be around.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cobb schools spent $1 million on redistricting lawsuit, records show2h ago

Credit: Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News

‘Worse than people can imagine’: Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states
2h ago

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

IDF soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
11h ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
13h ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves exercise Charlie Morton’s $20 million club option
9h ago
The Latest

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Temps return to above average this week
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
End of daylight saving time, more warm air moving in
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Warming trend will bring above average temps
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
22h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top