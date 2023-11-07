TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Warm, dry conditions in store for Election Day

“It’s gonna feel like September again this afternoon across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “If you liked yesterday — I think a lot of you did — you’re gonna like today.”

Tuesday is starting off mild in the 40s and 50s for much of the area, and we’re headed for an 80-degree high.

No rain is in the forecast, either, so you can expect dry, sunny weather if you’re planning to cast your vote later this afternoon.

We could seriously use some rain, though, Monahan said. A drought emergency was declared on Monday for parts of North Georgia, where extreme drought conditions have set in.

“It’s been so dry since the start of September,” he said. The lack of rain has put us at nearly five inches below average for rainfall, he added.

The good news is there are some showers in the forecast this week. By Friday, a 60% chance of rain is expected. That chance goes down over the weekend, but some showers should still be around.

