TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Heat, humidity and afternoon storms continue

Atlanta’s projected high is 92 degrees, but it will feel even hotter with all the extra humidity.

Combined Shape Caption High humidity will contribute to high heat index values this week, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“Around noontime, it’s going to feel like were in the mid-90s around metro Atlanta,” she said. “As we get into the peak heating of the day, the feels-like temperature will climb to near 100 degrees in Atlanta, and we could even top 100 around Athens, Eatonton, as well as the Rome area.”

Deon expects to see a bit of a lull in rain activity for the evening drive, but she said there will be an opportunity for rain late into the evening before things quiet down. Wednesday should start off dry before North Georgia does it all again for the afternoon.

“It’s that summertime pattern that were dealing with,” Deon said. “Early in the day, we’re quiet and dry. Just after the lunch hour, that’s when the storms will fire up once again. Just keep that in mind. Keep the rain gear handy.”

Combined Shape Caption Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said to expect daily rain as a summertime pattern of heat, humidity and afternoon storms continues. Credit: Channel 2 Action News

