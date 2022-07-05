TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Heat, humidity and afternoon storms continue

It’s summertime in North Georgia, which means afternoon thunderstorms are all but a foregone conclusion.
Tuesday’s showers and storms won’t be widespread, and they will get started a little earlier in the day, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. She does not expect another round of overnight rain like on Monday.
“Just after the lunch hour, that’s when things will really start to get going,” Deon said. “And once we get the storms to fire up, heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, frequent lightning will all be a good bet with any strong storms that develop.”
With a 40% chance of development, the storms will be “isolated to widely scattered,” she said. On Tuesday morning, most of North Georgia is starting dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s.
There is still plenty of moisture left over from the late-night rain, and Deon said there could be some areas of patchy fog during the morning drive. It’s going to be a hot one, she said.
Atlanta’s projected high is 92 degrees, but it will feel even hotter with all the extra humidity.
“Around noontime, it’s going to feel like were in the mid-90s around metro Atlanta,” she said. “As we get into the peak heating of the day, the feels-like temperature will climb to near 100 degrees in Atlanta, and we could even top 100 around Athens, Eatonton, as well as the Rome area.”
Deon expects to see a bit of a lull in rain activity for the evening drive, but she said there will be an opportunity for rain late into the evening before things quiet down. Wednesday should start off dry before North Georgia does it all again for the afternoon.
“It’s that summertime pattern that were dealing with,” Deon said. “Early in the day, we’re quiet and dry. Just after the lunch hour, that’s when the storms will fire up once again. Just keep that in mind. Keep the rain gear handy.”
