THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Another beautiful day’ ahead of cooler temps this weekend

Morning temperatures are starting off mild in the 50s and 60s, and by late morning it’ll be in the mid-70s. The high will top out around 84 degrees by mid-afternoon with no rain in the forecast.

One thing to keep in mind for those who suffer from allergies or asthma is the air quality, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. There is a code orange air quality alert for the day.