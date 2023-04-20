X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Another beautiful day’ ahead of cooler temps this weekend

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s going to be another cloud-free day of wall-to-wall sunshine across North Georgia on Thursday.

Morning temperatures are starting off mild in the 50s and 60s, and by late morning it’ll be in the mid-70s. The high will top out around 84 degrees by mid-afternoon with no rain in the forecast.

One thing to keep in mind for those who suffer from allergies or asthma is the air quality, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. There is a code orange air quality alert for the day.

“That’s the impact of high pressure overhead; the air is just not moving around very much,” he said. “We have ozone as the main pollutant today. Basically what happens is the exhaust from cars interacts and reacts with sunlight, and that creates ozone that could cause some breathing issues later on this afternoon.”

The best thing to do is avoid being outdoors during the peak warming hours.

Conditions will begin to change by late Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches, Monahan said. It’ll turn breezy and clouds will begin to gather ahead of showers and storms Saturday morning.

The rain should clear out by the afternoon, but temperatures will remain cool for the rest of the weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Chris Christie’s warns, ‘it’s over if you cannot win Georgia’1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Activist killed at police training center site had more than 50 gunshot wounds, autopsy...
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
16h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident
23h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident
23h ago

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

EXCLUSIVE: Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate
21h ago
The Latest

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Feels like May’ this afternoon
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta is headed for the 80s under a sunny sky
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Plenty of sunshine after chilly start
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgians to wait two more days for high court’s guidance on abortion pill
16h ago
Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top