THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Another beautiful day’ ahead of cooler temps this weekend

It’s going to be another cloud-free day of wall-to-wall sunshine across North Georgia on Thursday.
Morning temperatures are starting off mild in the 50s and 60s, and by late morning it’ll be in the mid-70s. The high will top out around 84 degrees by mid-afternoon with no rain in the forecast.
One thing to keep in mind for those who suffer from allergies or asthma is the air quality, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. There is a code orange air quality alert for the day.
“That’s the impact of high pressure overhead; the air is just not moving around very much,” he said. “We have ozone as the main pollutant today. Basically what happens is the exhaust from cars interacts and reacts with sunlight, and that creates ozone that could cause some breathing issues later on this afternoon.”
The best thing to do is avoid being outdoors during the peak warming hours.
Conditions will begin to change by late Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches, Monahan said. It’ll turn breezy and clouds will begin to gather ahead of showers and storms Saturday morning.
The rain should clear out by the afternoon, but temperatures will remain cool for the rest of the weekend.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: Ben Gray