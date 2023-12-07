THURSDAY’S WEATHER | After freezing start, lots of sunshine warms afternoon

By the afternoon, we should be closer to 60 degrees. That warmer air will be settling in for the next few days. Friday will see a high in the lower 60s, and it’ll stay that way through the weekend, with lows only dipping into the 50s.

That warmth does come with a chance for widespread rain, though.

“A lot of Gulf moisture is streaming in ahead of our next storm system this weekend, leading to the potential for a few downpours in the mix,” Kramlich said.

It’ll stay dry until Saturday, and that’s when those storms start to roll in, she said.

“Saturday morning could see a few scattered showers,” Kramlich said. “I think the better shower chance rolls in Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening really into Sunday. Right now, Sunday looks to be the soggiest day of the weekend. Heavy rainfall and isolated storms are possible.”

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.