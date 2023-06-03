SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Torrid start to the weekend before scattered storms

Sunscreen, sunglasses and plenty of water. That’s what you’ll need Saturday to beat the heat and sunshine.

The last few days have been warm, but with Atlanta reaching a high of 90 degrees Saturday, it will feel even toastier.

“This is going to be a weekend you might want to go to the pool or one of the area lakes,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s and they will continue increasing as the day goes on. By about 4 p.m., temperatures will peak and then start to decrease. The humidity will remain low and a breeze of about 10 mph will persist.

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first of its kind in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and began to move south, Nitz said. As it continues south, the storm will weaken and no impacts are expected to reach Georgia. The remnants of the storm, which will primarily just be rain, will hit western Cuba as the storm extends through the weekend and falls apart.

Despite the tropical storm not impacting the state, rain will return on Sunday. Lots of sunshine for the start of the day, but as the clock gets closer to 3 p.m., some scattered thunderstorms will begin to pop up.

The increase in moisture due to higher temperatures is the driving force behind the incoming storms, which will stick around into the evening, according to Nitz.

Temperatures will dip on Sunday, with the high only reaching up to 82 degrees in Atlanta. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be wetter days, but Monday will bring sunshine.

