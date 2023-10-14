SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Temps in the 70s for start of Atlanta Pride

Incoming chilly air will drop temperatures on Sunday, but before then, Saturday morning is expected to start off cloudy and mildly cool. By sunrise, it will be 61 degrees and by noon, it will be about 10 degrees warmer, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

A steady breeze is expected throughout the day, and gusty winds reaching 25 to 30 mph might necessitate wearing warmer clothing.

The early afternoon will be partly cloudy, while the late afternoon will be mostly sunny or entirely free of cloud coverage. Cloudy conditions will not make it ideal to view the annular solar eclipse that will peak around 1:12 p.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. as the moon passes between the earth and sun, Nitz said.

“Unfortunately we won’t have completely clear skies for this, but we will have a clearing sky and this goes on long enough that I expect an opportunity to get a good look at it,” Nitz added.

Atlanta isn’t in the direct path, so we will only see about 52% of the sun obscured by it.

For anyone planning to view the eclipse, make sure you are wearing protective solar eclipse glasses. Regular sunglasses won’t be enough, experts warn. “Viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury,” according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Cool air begins to rush into the state on Sunday morning. A change in weather will be noticeable as the high in Atlanta dips into the mid-60s.

This weekend, residents will celebrate the 2023 Atlanta Pride Festival. The main festival takes place over the weekend in Piedmont Park, including the parade at noon Sunday. If you plan on heading to the park, consider bringing a jacket.

The festival will showcase local talent including singing group Voices of Note and Out Front Theatre Company. Local drag performers will also take the stage Sunday at the Starlight Cabaret, the largest outdoor drag show in the country that traditionally closes out the weekend.

