SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Searing temperatures, scattered storms expected

The rain is coming back to North Georgia as temperatures slightly dip on Saturday.

Even with the cooler temperatures, metro Atlanta will still be above average. The morning will start with a low of 76 degrees, which is 4 degrees above average for this time of year. It will be a cloudy start to the day due to scattered thunderstorms that passed Friday evening.

“Not quite as hot as it’s been in recent days, but the difference will be subtle,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The first half of the day will see blistering heat and dry conditions. Temperatures by noon will be in the high 80s, but it will feel more like the mid-90s. The high in Atlanta will reach 93 degrees by about 4 p.m. and the heat-index will be as high as 102.

As North Georgia heats up through the afternoon, scattered showers will develop. Storms will not be widespread, but they will be strong at times.

“Locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning,” Nitz said.

Showers will start to diminish by about 10 p.m. from North Georgia as they move into Middle Georgia.

Metro Atlanta on Sunday will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be even higher. While a high of 97 degrees is projected, expect it to feel a bit warmer outside.

Searing temperatures on Sunday will start a trend through the first half of the week. Monday will top off at 97 degrees and Tuesday won’t be much cooler. There is a 20% chance of stray showers during the day Monday through Wednesday.

“We stay solidly in the mid-90s first half of next week,” according to Nitz.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.