SATURDAY'S WEATHER: Downpours expected this afternoon and evening

Saturday morning should be partly cloudy and scattered showers could move in for the afternoon to evening, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz

Saturday morning should be partly cloudy and scattered showers could move in for the afternoon to evening, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Be prepared for scattered showers as the heat moves in Saturday afternoon and evening.

Atlantans may wake up to partly cloudy skies, but can expect a dry morning.

“A warm, humid kind of muggy start to the day, but we’re not expecting rain here for Saturday morning,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz.

The day will begin with a low of 72 degrees in Atlanta and the afternoon temperatures will rise to a high of 90, according to Nitz. There’s a 40% chance of rain for the day.

The clouds may thicken in the early afternoon as the humidity swoops in. That’s when isolated downpours could begin cropping up across North Georgia.

The rain could cause floods and standing water in the roads, and there’s a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms persisting even late into the evening.

“Hot in the afternoon and that heat will trigger the development of some showers and thunderstorms mid- to late-afternoon, after 2 o’clock primarily,” Nitz said.

The five-day weather forecast for metro Atlanta calls for a 40% chance of rain Saturday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The five-day weather forecast for metro Atlanta calls for a 40% chance of rain Saturday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The five-day weather forecast for metro Atlanta calls for a 40% chance of rain Saturday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

