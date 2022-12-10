SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy, drier conditions ahead of more showers

Though temperatures have been above average for most of fall, a cold front is expected to move south during the second half of the month. Until then, we’ll just have to get used to the warm temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies mean not much sunshine will be peeking through. The cloudy conditions are expected to stick around with the rain on Sunday.

“Through the day on Saturday, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a steady rain staying back toward the west,” Nitz said. “Then by Saturday evening, (the rain) starting to approach and move into northwest Georgia.”

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you’re tired of the rain ruining your holiday festivities, the Atlanta Ballet is performing “The Nutcracker” at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre until Dec. 26. The production, which is based on the original book by E.T.A. Hoffmann, first premiered in 2018.

Perhaps you’re missing the cold that Atlanta has yet to deliver. The city’s first Silent Disco on Ice will take place at Pullman Yards from 8 p.m. Saturday to midnight. Free headphones will be provided for those renting ice skates, and those just wanting to dance without the skates will have to pay $10.

