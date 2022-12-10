ajc logo
SATURDAY'S WEATHER: Cloudy, drier conditions ahead of more showers

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC



Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Wet conditions are expected to stick around a bit longer, but at least most of the day Saturday will be dry.

The rain will have moved out beyond the coast of Georgia by Saturday morning, giving way to drier weather, but the rain will return by the evening and into Sunday. A 20% chance of rain still lingers and the ground will certainly still feel soggy.

“Looking ahead toward drier conditions by Saturday morning, that rain moves out toward the coast and offshore,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

After several warm days, temperatures are expected to decrease, but not significantly. We’ll see a low of 50 degrees overnight and a high of 61 degrees.

“It will be cool, but way above our average this time of year, which is 39,” Nitz said.

Though temperatures have been above average for most of fall, a cold front is expected to move south during the second half of the month. Until then, we’ll just have to get used to the warm temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies mean not much sunshine will be peeking through. The cloudy conditions are expected to stick around with the rain on Sunday.

“Through the day on Saturday, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a steady rain staying back toward the west,” Nitz said. “Then by Saturday evening, (the rain) starting to approach and move into northwest Georgia.”

Credit: Channel 2 Action News



If you’re tired of the rain ruining your holiday festivities, the Atlanta Ballet is performing “The Nutcracker” at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre until Dec. 26. The production, which is based on the original book by E.T.A. Hoffmann, first premiered in 2018.

Perhaps you’re missing the cold that Atlanta has yet to deliver. The city’s first Silent Disco on Ice will take place at Pullman Yards from 8 p.m. Saturday to midnight. Free headphones will be provided for those renting ice skates, and those just wanting to dance without the skates will have to pay $10.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

