MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating

Before the kids don their monster masks, princess tiaras and superhero suits for Halloween, a different kind of garb will be needed Monday morning.
“We’ve got the wet weather out there. That’s what we’re dressing for this morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’ve got the umbrella, the rain jacket needed this morning, but later today we’re going to start to clear it out.”
The rain falling Monday is light, but it is covering a lot of territory across North Georgia, Monahan said. Wet roads, and the delays that typically follow, are a near certainty for the morning drive. It’s also chilly, with temperatures in the mid-50s to start the day.
Later Monday, as the sky starts to brighten up, Monahan expects Atlanta to get closer to 70 degrees.
“We’re going to be in the rain for a lot of the day — through about late morning, early afternoon — before these showers start to shut off,” he said. “We’re going to finish the day with some breaks of sunshine.”
Monahan said drizzle is likely through about noon, and rain chances will decrease significantly for the early part of the afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, he expects most of the region to begin drying out.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
“Just a limited chance of rain for tonight,” he said. “Go ahead with the afternoon and evening plans for your Halloween.”
Monahan is expecting temperatures in the 60s during prime trick-or-treating hours this evening. It will turn warmer at the start of November, with mid-70s and sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author