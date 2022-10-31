ajc logo
X

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Before the kids don their monster masks, princess tiaras and superhero suits for Halloween, a different kind of garb will be needed Monday morning.

“We’ve got the wet weather out there. That’s what we’re dressing for this morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’ve got the umbrella, the rain jacket needed this morning, but later today we’re going to start to clear it out.”

ExploreDon’t be spooked: Rain expected to clear Atlanta by Halloween night

The rain falling Monday is light, but it is covering a lot of territory across North Georgia, Monahan said. Wet roads, and the delays that typically follow, are a near certainty for the morning drive. It’s also chilly, with temperatures in the mid-50s to start the day.

Later Monday, as the sky starts to brighten up, Monahan expects Atlanta to get closer to 70 degrees.

“We’re going to be in the rain for a lot of the day — through about late morning, early afternoon — before these showers start to shut off,” he said. “We’re going to finish the day with some breaks of sunshine.”

Monahan said drizzle is likely through about noon, and rain chances will decrease significantly for the early part of the afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, he expects most of the region to begin drying out.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“Just a limited chance of rain for tonight,” he said. “Go ahead with the afternoon and evening plans for your Halloween.”

Monahan is expecting temperatures in the 60s during prime trick-or-treating hours this evening. It will turn warmer at the start of November, with mid-70s and sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

On an astonishing day, the Falcons seize first place11h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

In final debate, Kemp won’t say whether he’d sign new abortion limits
10h ago

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
1h ago

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

KSU student among victims in deadly South Korea Halloween tragedy
13h ago

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

KSU student among victims in deadly South Korea Halloween tragedy
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers to help alleviate North Georgia drought before Halloween
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Overcast skies before rainfall leading up to Halloween
Don’t be spooked: Weekend rain expected to clear Atlanta by Halloween night
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Watch the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial debates
‘College GameDay’ returning to Athens for No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee
17h ago
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top