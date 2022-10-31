MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating

Monahan said drizzle is likely through about noon, and rain chances will decrease significantly for the early part of the afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, he expects most of the region to begin drying out.

“Just a limited chance of rain for tonight,” he said. “Go ahead with the afternoon and evening plans for your Halloween.”

Monahan is expecting temperatures in the 60s during prime trick-or-treating hours this evening. It will turn warmer at the start of November, with mid-70s and sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week.

