MONDAY’S WEATHER: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s

Metro Atlanta can set aside the heavy coats for a while as more seasonable weather returns to the forecast this week, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
There should be more opportunities to get outside with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s, Monahan said. Monday is shaping up to be a shining example of “really nice late October weather,” he said, with a projected high of 78 degrees for the city.
“It’s going to be warm today,” Monahan said. “No rain today, but tomorrow that’s going to change. I want you to be ready for the change in the weather that is going to bring some showers to our forecast, and that will happen late tomorrow into tomorrow night.”
A cold front moving into the region could trigger strong or even severe storms after sunset Tuesday. Monahan expects all storm activity to wrap up by midnight, but there is a low risk of damaging wind gusts and the possibility of an isolated tornado until then.
“By Wednesday, that’s already gone,” he said. “We’re already clearing out, and we are back in the sunshine on Wednesday afternoon.”
It will be cooler Wednesday on the other side of the front, with a projected high of 70 degrees. Monahan is calling for highs in the low 70s for the rest of the week, and the weekend could bring another shot at some rain.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
North Georgia could use the rain after a particularly dry October. Atlanta’s rainfall deficit is running more than 4 inches below average, and moderate drought conditions have set in. Suburbs east of the city are considered to be in severe drought, according to Monahan.
There is a slight chance of showers, about 30%, for both Saturday and Sunday, he said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author