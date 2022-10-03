MONDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s

The city is headed for a high of 76 degrees Monday after a cool start in the 50s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Upper 70s are in the forecast by midweek, and by this weekend Atlanta could see the return of 80-degree highs.

“Lots of sun in the forecast this week,” Monahan said. “All the way through the weekend should stay pretty dry — and maybe beyond.”