MONDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s

With a dry week in the forecast, temperatures in metro Atlanta are expected to rise.
The city is headed for a high of 76 degrees Monday after a cool start in the 50s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Upper 70s are in the forecast by midweek, and by this weekend Atlanta could see the return of 80-degree highs.
“Lots of sun in the forecast this week,” Monahan said. “All the way through the weekend should stay pretty dry — and maybe beyond.”
October is typically the driest month of the year on average, and Monahan said this year it will be no exception. There is no rain in the forecast for at least the next 10 days, he said.
It should be “beautiful fall weather,” Monahan said. Mornings should stay on the cool side for the next few days, with 50s in town and 40s in the mountains. It’s chilly enough on Monday morning for a light jacket or sweatshirt.
“But for the kids later, short sleeves and short as some spots warm up into the upper 70s,” Monahan said. “It’s going to be a really nice fall afternoon later today.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author