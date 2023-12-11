MONDAY’S WEATHER | Frigid start to the work week

The high today will top out around 49 degrees in the city, a drastic difference from the mid 60-degree highs we saw over the weekend. The average high for this time of year is 57 degrees.

“At least we are going to see lots of sunshine after a dreary, wet end to the weekend,” Deon said. “As we go through the day today, still a little bit breezy, so we’ll have to deal with that.”

Wind gusts could reach up to about 20 to 25 mph until about 3 p.m. when they start to ease up.

By this evening, we’re in for another cooldown, with some areas reaching the 30s as soon as the sun sets, Deon said.

It’ll be another cold night tonight, but the high tomorrow should reach a slightly more seasonable range in the low to mid 50s.

