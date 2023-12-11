MONDAY’S WEATHER | Frigid start to the work week

After enjoying mild weather for the past few days, metro Atlantans are waking up to freezing conditions Monday morning.
“Temperatures have really dropped overnight, and it’s all thanks to that front that brought us all the messy weather yesterday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, and the wind chill is making it feel even colder, she said. So make sure to bundle up before venturing outside this morning.
The high today will top out around 49 degrees in the city, a drastic difference from the mid 60-degree highs we saw over the weekend. The average high for this time of year is 57 degrees.
“At least we are going to see lots of sunshine after a dreary, wet end to the weekend,” Deon said. “As we go through the day today, still a little bit breezy, so we’ll have to deal with that.”
Wind gusts could reach up to about 20 to 25 mph until about 3 p.m. when they start to ease up.
By this evening, we’re in for another cooldown, with some areas reaching the 30s as soon as the sun sets, Deon said.
It’ll be another cold night tonight, but the high tomorrow should reach a slightly more seasonable range in the low to mid 50s.
