FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘It’s going to be a scorcher of a day’

Heat index could reach 109 and Code Orange air quality alert still in effect
13 minutes ago
Buckle in and get ready for the hottest days of the summer, metro Atlanta.

Friday’s high temperature is projected to be 98 degrees, but it will feel closer to 109 thanks to high humidity, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. The same dangerous combination of heat and humidity is in play Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees.

Any hotter, and it would be the first time Atlanta has seen a 100-degree high since 2019. Other records are at stake. On Friday, the number to beat is 99 degrees, set on this date in 1938. On Saturday, the record high is 100, set in 1943.

With temperatures soaring, a heat advisory is in place from noon to 8 p.m. Friday for much of the northern half of the state. The only areas spared are the northeastern mountains.

If you’re spending any time outdoors Friday, take the appropriate precautions to avoid heat exhaustion. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids. Take frequent breaks in the shade. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. But if at all possible, avoid being outside during peak heating hours, especially if you suffer from heart or lung disease or have respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma, as the air quality is poor.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the region, meaning those with health conditions should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Cooler weather on the way next week could provide some relief from the heat. Beginning Tuesday, highs below 90 degrees return to the forecast.

