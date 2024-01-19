FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Excruciating cold returning to metro area

“Not so bad right now, but the wind is starting to pick up,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That is a sign to me that that arctic air is kind of starting to tumble and roll toward North Georgia, and you’re really going to feel it for the afternoon.”

The high today will top out around 43 degrees in the city, but with the wind, it’ll feel more like the 20s.

A windchill advisory will go into effect for the metro area at 11 p.m., and a winter weather advisory remains in effect in far northeast Georgia, where there is potential for patchy black ice, according to the National Weather Service. Both advisories expire at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

The city of Atlanta is keeping two warming centers open through Monday morning. One for men only is open at the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue, and another for only women and children will be at the Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive.

By Saturday morning, the arctic air will have taken hold and high temperatures will struggle to break the freezing mark. The forecast is calling for a high of just 31 degrees in town, with windchills making it feel more like near or below zero, Monahan said.

Despite the bitter cold, Saturday should bring bright, sunny skies to the area.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.