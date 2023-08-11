FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another stormy morning but dry in time for Queen Bey concert

Friday’s weather is feeling a lot like a repeat of yesterday’s: A stormy start with a dry finish, which will make for ideal weather for anyone heading to the Beyoncé concert this evening.

The rain is moving in from the west and will be around for much of the morning commute, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. It will be heavy in some areas, and a few stronger storms could develop. But by the afternoon, any rain should have cleared out and we should have plenty of sunshine to dry out Mercedes Benz stadium for Queen Bey first of three performances this weekend.

Temperatures are staying in the upper 80s, just a bit cooler than average. That changes over the weekend, though, with a high of 95 and 96 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. But the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits, Monahan said, so remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you have outdoor plans.

Rain is staying in the forecast for the weekend, but it shouldn’t be much Monahan said. He is keeping the chance at just 30% each day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

