FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another stormy morning but dry in time for Queen Bey concert

Atlanta Weather
By
29 minutes ago
X

Friday’s weather is feeling a lot like a repeat of yesterday’s: A stormy start with a dry finish, which will make for ideal weather for anyone heading to the Beyoncé concert this evening.

The rain is moving in from the west and will be around for much of the morning commute, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. It will be heavy in some areas, and a few stronger storms could develop. But by the afternoon, any rain should have cleared out and we should have plenty of sunshine to dry out Mercedes Benz stadium for Queen Bey first of three performances this weekend.

Temperatures are staying in the upper 80s, just a bit cooler than average. That changes over the weekend, though, with a high of 95 and 96 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. But the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits, Monahan said, so remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you have outdoor plans.

Rain is staying in the forecast for the weekend, but it shouldn’t be much Monahan said. He is keeping the chance at just 30% each day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Shrug or fret? Georgia Republicans wrestle with looming Trump indictment1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
2m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
26m ago

Credit: (Ken Wright/U.S. Air Force)

Study links testicular cancer among military to ‘forever chemicals’
1h ago

Credit: (Ken Wright/U.S. Air Force)

Study links testicular cancer among military to ‘forever chemicals’
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at West Midtown apartment
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Just never know what can happen’: Gusty storms bring down trees across Atlanta
17h ago
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Plenty of sunshine in store but heavy storms come tonight
WEATHER UPDATE
Atlanta turns to cleanup after storms down trees, cause outages
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
18h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top