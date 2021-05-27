Traveling for Memorial Day? Here are the busiest times to drive or fly from Atlanta

Another of the busiest times may be at the end of the weekend, on Monday and Tuesday as travelers return to Atlanta from their holidays.

At the Atlanta airport

The pain points for those who are flying in and out of the Atlanta airport this holiday will be finding parking and the lines for checking baggage and going through TSA security.

Hartsfield-Jackson International is preparing for 1.5 million people to pass through the airport over the six-day Memorial Day travel period that began Wednesday.

Airport officials say passenger traffic is more than 70% of pre-pandemic levels. Security wait times have exceeded 40 minutes during recent peak times. Travelers can check security wait times on atl.com.

The busiest day of the holiday weekend is expected to be Monday, when an estimated 290,000 to 300,000 passengers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson.

After Monday, the second busiest day during the Memorial Day travel period will be Saturday (May 29), followed by Tuesday (June 1), then Friday (May 28).

Mornings are generally busiest for departures, but holidays can be unpredictable because they aren’t governed by work schedules. There also may be peaks throughout the day, based how many planes are arriving or departing at that hour.

Officials recommend travelers arrive at the terminal two hours before their flights, to wear masks as federally required in airports and on airplanes through Sept. 13, and to check their bags for items not allowed through security checkpoints including guns, other weapons and prohibited items.

Reporters Kelly Yamanouchi, Alexis Stevens and Brian O’Shea contributed to this article.