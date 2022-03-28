ajc logo
TRAFFIC ALERT: Moreland Avenue crash investigation causes delays in DeKalb County

A crash closed all southbound lanes of Moreland Avenue at South River Industrial Boulevard in DeKalb County on Monday morning. A wrecked motorcycle was at the scene.

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta Traffic
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 15 minutes ago

A crash involving a motorcycle is causing delays on Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County on Monday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

At times all southbound lanes are shut down while authorities investigate the crash at South River Industrial Boulevard. The wreck was reported just after 7:30 a.m. and is anticipated to be cleared by 10:15 a.m., according to GDOT.

Officials have not said if any injuries are involved, but a DeKalb County medical examiner’s vehicle was seen at the scene of the crash. A wrecked motorcycle could also be seen lying in the southbound lanes.

A crash closed all southbound lanes of Moreland Avenue at South River Industrial Boulevard in DeKalb County on Monday morning. Officials have not said if injuries are involved, but a medical examiner's vehicle was at the scene.

Credit: John Spink

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

Featured
