TRAFFIC ALERT: Moreland Avenue crash investigation causes delays in DeKalb County

At times all southbound lanes are shut down while authorities investigate the crash at South River Industrial Boulevard. The wreck was reported just after 7:30 a.m. and is anticipated to be cleared by 10:15 a.m., according to GDOT.

Officials have not said if any injuries are involved, but a DeKalb County medical examiner’s vehicle was seen at the scene of the crash. A wrecked motorcycle could also be seen lying in the southbound lanes.