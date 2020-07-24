SRTA to reopen Peach Pass Retail Center customers

On Monday, Aug. 3, the State Road and Tollway Authority will reopen the Peach Pass Retail Center at 245 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, according to a press release. The hours of operation for the retail center will be Monday – Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. The retail center is reopening after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Peach Pass Retail Center will reopen to serve Peach Pass customers with new safety measures. These safety measures include:
- New Plexiglass Shields at Service Desks to Protect Both Customers and Staff
- Social Distancing Requirements
- Encouragement of the Use of Face Masks
- Hand Sanitizer Available Throughout Retail Center
- Hands Free Money Exchange
“We are excited to reopen the Peach Pass Retail Center and welcome customers back into Peachtree Center to assist with all of their Peach Pass account needs,” said SRTA Executive Director Chris Tomlinson. “We have put in place several measures including an enhanced cleaning and disinfecting regimen that will help to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. SRTA is committed to helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide quality services to our customers.”
Customers will still be able to use Peach Pass online services and self-service options through the mobile app, customer service center phoneline, and interactive voice recording system.
Information: peachpass.com or 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277).