SRTA to reopen Peach Pass Retail Center customers

The Peach Pass Retail Center will reopen to serve Peach Pass customers with new safety measures. These safety measures include:

New Plexiglass Shields at Service Desks to Protect Both Customers and Staff

Social Distancing Requirements

Encouragement of the Use of Face Masks

Hand Sanitizer Available Throughout Retail Center

Hands Free Money Exchange

“We are excited to reopen the Peach Pass Retail Center and welcome customers back into Peachtree Center to assist with all of their Peach Pass account needs,” said SRTA Executive Director Chris Tomlinson. “We have put in place several measures including an enhanced cleaning and disinfecting regimen that will help to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. SRTA is committed to helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide quality services to our customers.”