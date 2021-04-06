More construction coming to I-285 later this year

The first phase of the project will be construction of several new bridges over I-285 in DeKalb County – at Covington Highway, Redwing Circle and Glenwood Road. On Tuesday the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it has selected two companies to design and build the project: Archer Western Construction of Atlanta and Infrastructure, Consulting & Engineering of Norcross.

Though the price is still under negotiation, GDOT expects the project to cost $53 million to $64 million.