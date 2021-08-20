ajc logo
I-285 construction at Georgia 400: What’s next?

Atlanta Traffic
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

What: The Georgia Department of Transportation will reduce the number of lanes on I-285 from five to three from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road.

When: The closures are tentatively set to begin the weekend after Labor Day.

How long: The lane closures are expected to last through June.

Impact: Expect substantial delays on I-285 and Ga. 400. GDOT urges motorists to find alternative routes or travel at off-peak times. If they must use the interchange, GDOT advises motorists to give themselves an extra half-hour to get where they’re going.

READ MORE about this project from the AJC’s David Wickert

