I-285 construction at Georgia 400: What’s next?

What: The Georgia Department of Transportation will reduce the number of lanes on I-285 from five to three from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road.
When: The closures are tentatively set to begin the weekend after Labor Day.
How long: The lane closures are expected to last through June.
Impact: Expect substantial delays on I-285 and Ga. 400. GDOT urges motorists to find alternative routes or travel at off-peak times. If they must use the interchange, GDOT advises motorists to give themselves an extra half-hour to get where they’re going.
