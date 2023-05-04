BreakingNews
US claims for unemployment aid jump, but remain low
How would you fix metro Atlanta’s traffic mess?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Traffic
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Want a say in how metro Atlanta spends billions of dollars for transportation improvements? Here’s your chance.

The Atlanta Regional Commission is updating its long-range metropolitan transportation plan – a blueprint for road, transit and other improvements through 2050. The plan will include an estimated $173 billion in federal, state and local funding over the decades. And the ARC wants to hear from you.

How should the region prioritize transportation investments? What are the biggest issues facing the region today? What are the best long-term solutions to traffic problems? Those are some of the questions you can help answer.

Among other things, the updated plan will account for changing technology, climate change and shifting federal priorities. After soliciting public input, the ARC plans to update the transportation plan early next year.

You can learn more and take the survey at https://atlantaregional.org/.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

