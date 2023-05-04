How would you fix metro Atlanta’s traffic mess?

The Atlanta Regional Commission is updating its long-range metropolitan transportation plan – a blueprint for road, transit and other improvements through 2050. The plan will include an estimated $173 billion in federal, state and local funding over the decades. And the ARC wants to hear from you.

How should the region prioritize transportation investments? What are the biggest issues facing the region today? What are the best long-term solutions to traffic problems? Those are some of the questions you can help answer.