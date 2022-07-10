Gridlock Guy: Refugee’s pedestrian death a solemn reminder of driving privilege

Grinspan’s reporting quotes a refugee activist, who says that one of the biggest problems resettled refugees face is transportation. Farsi has only recently been added to Georgia DDS driver’s license testing. Gas prices have skyrocketed. Owning a vehicle is cost-prohibitive. Owning more than one, obviously, is more so.

Vehicle-ownership costs affect all impoverished groups. Others with various disabilities and medical problems also cannot enjoy the autonomy of driving. They are reliant on walking, biking, public transit, carpooling, and ridesharing to do many of life’s basic chores.

Imagine walking a half-mile to the store for some milk with several kids. Even driving with that load would be a tough task.

Regardless of how people landed in these circumstances — some of these challenges are avoidable, but many others certainly are not — many people we know and see fall into this non-driving category. They do not get to experience what we so highly take for granted.

Driving irresponsibly or flippantly when so many people cannot at all is the equivalent of not cleaning one’s plate. So many suffer from hunger, yet so many leave food on their plates. The waste in both cases is similar.

But when we drive with mindless entitlement, our mistakes can intersect with someone’s necessity to commute another way. Someone driving on a street they have taken hundreds of times may take it a little faster than others or illegally check their phone. They might do this right when someone who is unable to drive — someone elderly or unable to afford a vehicle — is stepping out to cross the street. And whether that person is choosing to cross in a crosswalk or not, drivers protected by metal and glass should know they hold the upper hand in safety.

A motorist, with that extra speed and protection, can easily lose sight of people on the outside that are lacking both. That aloofness can cause the person in the privileged position behind the wheel to hurt those less fortunate. Those in the more vulnerable positions often have little choice but to be in those spots.

There are so many filters through which to view the heavy responsibility of driving. Considering the lives and wellbeing of surrounding motorists or a driver’s own is a central pillar of driving. But people should always have the needs and safety of everyone in their commuting system - those far more exposed and those unable to reap the benefits of driving - at high priority.

Unfortunately, losing parents like Sajida Hussaini brings a tragic reminder of just how fragile life is and just how much more considerate we all should be behind the wheel.

