Gridlock Guy: Pet restraints key to keeping down distractions

If you don’t have an SUV or need the rear space for more cargo, there are dog restraints that buckle right into a seat belt clip. I have not used one, but know people that have and they seem to work well. We even bought one for my mom to use in her sedan when she pet sits Stallz. The KURGO tether runs for under $13 on Chewy and has a d-ring that attaches to a dog’s own harness and then buckles into the car’s safety belt. The dog does need to have a proper harness and not just a collar, to help prevent choking.

For pets 20 lbs and under (including cats), Chewy also sells the HDP Deluxe Lookout, which allows these smaller pets to sit on a perch and still look out of the window, a favorite canine past time. This padded basket has straps that wrap around a head rest, which keeps it from sliding on the seat. It’s also reinforced with metal on the bottom, to keep the pet and perch from bottoming out in the seat. They’re on sale on Chewy right now for $40.99.

If transporting a pet is a rare occurrence, say, only for taking them to boarding or vet appointments, then buying the restraints may not be worth the trouble. But make sure and transport cats and small dogs in carriers that are placed on the floor or in the rear cargo space. Small animals are either going to want to get into the driver’s seat (which is distracting) or hide under seats (which is a pain in the rear). And they could get seriously hurt in a wreck, if left to roam.

Pet adoptions rose during the pandemic and people are still getting their two legs under them in dealing with those on four legs. Putting proper tethers or restraints on dogs, cats, birds, fish, lizards, hamsters - whatever the precious cargo (not escargot - no pet snails, please) - is keenly important. We drive with enough distractions without our dogs bounding into our laps behind the wheel. And knowing how bad crashes in Atlanta traffic can be, we don’t want flying Fido’s to hurt themselves or their paw-rents.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.